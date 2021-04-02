Sweet Cheeks Bakery opens on Verona Island

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - A new sweet spot opened its doors Friday on Verona Island.

“Everyone said, what are you doing opening a business during a pandemic, and I said, I don’t know. I’m gonna find out,” said Sweet Cheeks Bakery Owner Jonathan Beal.

The last baking class Jonathan Beal took was 31 years ago when he was a senior in high school.

After spending more than 20 years in Portland, he moved back to the area and needed a hobby.

“When I left the concrete playground of Portland with everything at your fingertips to now being in the middle of the woods, I filled my spare time with a hobby that I used to enjoy doing, which was baking,” said Beal.

Beal saw an opportunity.

He and his partner, Michael Roy, bought the old JD’s Island Market building on Verona Island.

“If you saw the before pictures on our Facebook page and really saw what it looked like in here, you would have turned and run. You would have high tailed it out of here. Most people would have, but not my Mike,” said Beal.

“The building itself actually rotted off the foundation, so we had to replace basically the footing from the concrete piers up,” said Michael Roy.

From there, the bakery was born.

“My inspiration for my logo was just these big fat cheeks, chubby cheeks, and I thought, “how sweet,” and Sweet Cheeks it was,” said Beal.

Beal says he uses old, local recipes to keep some history alive.

“My great Aunt Etta, I use her pie crust recipe. My Aunt Gay, who lives on the Island, her peanut butter pie recipe,” said Beal.

“It’s great to see another business opening in a small community, and its been a lot of support, its been widely publicized, and as you can see, everything looks delicious,” said a customer at the bakery.

From whoopie pies to gluten free cookies, Beal and Roy hope to bring some sweetness to the area.

“I hope we put a smile on people’s faces,” said Beal.

