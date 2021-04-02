Skowhegan man charged with criminal threatening now in jail after being released from hospital

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - The man shot one week ago by a Somerset County deputy sheriff in Norridgewock, was released from the hospital and is now in jail.

Trever Caouette, 24, of Skowhegan is charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was taken to the Somerset County Jail Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the Cumberland Farms Store on Mechanic Street.

Authorities say the armed confrontation took place while deputies were investigating a crash about a half mile away on Route 2.

The officer involved in the shooting is identified as deputy Michael Lyman.

As is protocol, he is on paid leave while the incident is investigated.

