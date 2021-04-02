Seven years of fundraising for a new building nears an end for the Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley

Gardiner, Maine (WABI) -The Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley in Gardiner is nearing the end of a 7 year long fundraising campaign for a new building.

“Gratitude is my favorite word when it comes to everyone that’s helped us. No town or community in this region can afford to build a community center. So what it’s provided is the ability to have that community enter by everyone partnering and working together,” said Ingrid Stanchfield, the branch’s CEO.

The Boys and Girls Club is much more than just a recreational facility.

It offers much needed child care, and they never turn folks away, even if they can’t afford it.

Now the old building has to go, having served them faithfully for nearly 70 years.

“We’ve been repairing stuff, spending a lot of money, and this building has just taken a toll on how many people have been here and gone through here,” said Donna Gregoire, the branch’s COO.

The latest donation is $500,000 from the City of Gardiner which brings the Boys and Girls Club to within one million dollars of their $10 million goal.

“Not only does it help the children, but it helps our local economy. I have had in the last two weeks the three largest employers in the city contact me to say how important having this center is,” said Pay Hart, the Mayor of Gardiner.

“I think it’s a really good return on investment for everyone. It’s been years and years and years of work to bring this to where it is today with the goal of serving more kids and families,” said Stanchfield.

Folks with the club say they expect to break ground on the new project later this spring with a hopeful opening by late next year.

