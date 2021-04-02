Advertisement

Seven years of fundraising for a new building nears an end for the Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley

KV Boy's and Girl's Club nears $10 million fundraising goal.
KV Boy's and Girl's Club nears $10 million fundraising goal.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gardiner, Maine (WABI) -The Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley in Gardiner is nearing the end of a 7 year long fundraising campaign for a new building.

“Gratitude is my favorite word when it comes to everyone that’s helped us. No town or community in this region can afford to build a community center. So what it’s provided is the ability to have that community enter by everyone partnering and working together,” said Ingrid Stanchfield, the branch’s CEO.

The Boys and Girls Club is much more than just a recreational facility.

It offers much needed child care, and they never turn folks away, even if they can’t afford it.

Now the old building has to go, having served them faithfully for nearly 70 years.

“We’ve been repairing stuff, spending a lot of money, and this building has just taken a toll on how many people have been here and gone through here,” said Donna Gregoire, the branch’s COO.

The latest donation is $500,000 from the City of Gardiner which brings the Boys and Girls Club to within one million dollars of their $10 million goal.

“Not only does it help the children, but it helps our local economy. I have had in the last two weeks the three largest employers in the city contact me to say how important having this center is,” said Pay Hart, the Mayor of Gardiner.

“I think it’s a really good return on investment for everyone. It’s been years and years and years of work to bring this to where it is today with the goal of serving more kids and families,” said Stanchfield.

Folks with the club say they expect to break ground on the new project later this spring with a hopeful opening by late next year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

The Augusta Fire Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cony High...
Augusta Fire Department administers vaccines at Cony High School clinic Saturday
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Today the Community in Belfast gathered at Delvino's Grill and Pasta House to offer him some...
‘Warriors for Jason Fundraiser’ benefits Swanville man who survived hit and run
The Dairy Port's signature sign, which hung proudly over the shop on it's big day.
Bucksport Dairy Port Holds Special Spring Scavenger Hunt
The roadside sign, advertising to potential customers.
Hermon Girl Scout Troop Hosts “Drive-Through” Cookie Sale