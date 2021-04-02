Advertisement

Notre Dame’s rector: “15 or 20 years” needed for cathedral’s restoration

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, flames rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.”

Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois.

He added that: “I can guarantee that there’s work to do!”

In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics. But French officials quickly backpedaled Macron’s statement, conceding that it was unrealistic to complete the enormous project by that time.

The blaze also distributed vast amounts of toxic lead from the cathedral’s burned-out roof onto the site and nearby, complicating the clean-up work that came before restoration efforts could even begin.

Works planned include remodeling the cathedral’s esplanade, which before the blaze was visited every year by 20 million tourists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

Brian Ward lives in his minivan after moving out of the one-bedroom condo in Las Vegas he could...
Man chooses homelessness to avoid debt amid pandemic financial struggles
At first, he stayed in the condo he could no longer afford, thanks to eviction moratoriums. But...
Man facing pandemic-related debts moves out of condo and into minivan
Police are still searching for the suspect, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Surveillance video captures robbery at NY boutique thwarted by customer
Police are searching for the suspect who faked a purchase at New York boutique Laina Jane then...
Customer helps thwart robbery, rescue employee at NY boutique
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says