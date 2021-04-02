More than 150 monuments, gravesites vandalized at Portland cemetery

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - More than 150 monuments and gravesites have been vandalized at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, according to police.

Police said the vandals either toppled over or broke the monuments and gravesites.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers running from the cemetery on March 26. Police said that due to the extent of the damage, it is likely the vandalism occurred over several days.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” said Police Chief Frank Clark said. “We have bolstered patrols in the cemeteries, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police department, even anonymously, to help us solve this senseless vandalism.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 207-874-8575.

NEWS RELEASE: Police investigating series of vandalism incidents at Evergreen Cemetery April 2, 2021 MEDIA... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.