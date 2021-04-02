Advertisement

More than 150 monuments, gravesites vandalized at Portland cemetery

Police said the vandals either toppled over or broke the monuments and gravesites.
Police said the vandals either toppled over or broke the monuments and gravesites.
Police said the vandals either toppled over or broke the monuments and gravesites.(WTVY)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - More than 150 monuments and gravesites have been vandalized at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, according to police.

Police said the vandals either toppled over or broke the monuments and gravesites.

Witnesses reported seeing teenagers running from the cemetery on March 26. Police said that due to the extent of the damage, it is likely the vandalism occurred over several days.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” said Police Chief Frank Clark said. “We have bolstered patrols in the cemeteries, and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the police department, even anonymously, to help us solve this senseless vandalism.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 207-874-8575.

NEWS RELEASE: Police investigating series of vandalism incidents at Evergreen Cemetery April 2, 2021 MEDIA...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Friday, April 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

The Augusta Fire Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cony High...
Augusta Fire Department administers vaccines at Cony High School clinic Saturday
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Today the Community in Belfast gathered at Delvino's Grill and Pasta House to offer him some...
‘Warriors for Jason Fundraiser’ benefits Swanville man who survived hit and run
The Dairy Port's signature sign, which hung proudly over the shop on it's big day.
Bucksport Dairy Port Holds Special Spring Scavenger Hunt
The roadside sign, advertising to potential customers.
Hermon Girl Scout Troop Hosts “Drive-Through” Cookie Sale