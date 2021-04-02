Mix of Sun & Clouds, Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A drier and chilly Friday ahead as yesterday’s storm fizzles out off to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region today, keeping a chance for a few isolated snow showers in our forecast otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to low 40s. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy for the nighttime tonight. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south.

Today's temperatures will run several degrees below average for this time of year (WABI)

High pressure will bring us a nice but cool start to the weekend. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Easter Sunday looks good overall with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as a storm system to our east works westward towards the region. Temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s. The storm to our east will continue to move westward toward Maine on Monday bringing us a good chance for some rain and snow showers to start the work week. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s Monday. The storm will likely linger into Tuesday keeping us under the clouds and the chance for some more showers.

Easter Sunday is shaping up to be a good day with sunshine & seasonable temperatures. (WABI)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. An isolated snow shower possible. Highs between 32°-42°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 16°-26°. Light northwest wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 38°-46°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny to start then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Monday: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

