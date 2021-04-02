“It’s been tremendous.” NLH official on reaction to expanded COVID-19 vax eligibility

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of next Wednesday, almost a half a million more Maine residents are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccination.

TV5 spoke with Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis Friday about what led up to the change and what things have been like since the announcement.

“Dr. Shah reached out to me and asked what am I seeing out there particularly in that age category of the 50 to 60 year old,” said Dr. James Jarvis. “Where were they at in terms of getting vaccinated now, or are we seeing any hesitancy.”

Jarvis says in the end, it came down to appointments that might have been filled.

“We had a record day here on Wednesday, over 2,800 people vaccinated, but then we had a down day yesterday of only about 1,600 people vaccinated,” he said. “It was clear to us that we were probably maximizing out those people who were really eager to be, in that age category, so it was time to say, hey, maybe we step up that timeline a little bit especially as we’re seeing more vaccine come into the state.”

As of Friday afternoon, across the entire Northern Light system, there were only a handful of appointments open in Presque Isle. A far cry from how things were.

“It’s been tremendous as usually happens with this. For us, our go live day is 2 o’clock on Monday afternoon, but lots of people signed in yesterday,” Jarvis explained. “We had open appointments, and they booked those open appointments out. Which is fine. It’s perfectly OK. We don’t want any unused slots so that we use all the vaccine that comes into the state.”

Those 16 and 17 are still not able to sign up online, but the hope is to have that fixed by next week.

“They can still use the phone,” he said. “So they can call the hotline which is 204-8551 and we can take the parental guidance over the phone.”

Jarvis sees the expanded eligibility as a big step toward the overall effort.

“The goal is to get shots in arms as quickly as we possibly can,” said Jarvis. “We’ve been able to do that. In fact, we exceeded our expectations which is the reason why the governor made the announcement she did yesterday. We are fortunate enough to be getting more vaccine into the state of Maine. The efficiency at our large scale vaccination sites and a small pop-up clinics, all of those things were enough that we could accelerate our program which is at the end of the day great news for Mainers.”

