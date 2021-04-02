Advertisement

Fair, Diminishing Wind & Cold Tonight, Bright & Cool Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of a rather strong storm spinning north of Nova Scotia and a sprawling ridge of high pressure centered over the Ohio River Valley brought a gusty northwest breeze to Maine today. The gusty wind continues to usher an unseasonably chilly airmass down into Maine as high temps today held in the mid and upper 20s north and 30s to near 40° south, with the gusty breeze making it feel even colder. As the wind dies off tonight the temps will quickly fall and by daybreak tomorrow the temps will range from the mid-teens to lower 20s.

The ridge of high pressure currently centered over the Ohio River Valley will move east and bring bright and cool conditions to our area tomorrow, with temps still running a few degrees below normal as high temperatures hold in the upper 30s north and mid-40s south. Easter Sunday looks mainly dry, with seasonable temperatures as highs range from the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Both an upper-level disturbance located over the Canadian Maritimes and a new surface storm developing to the southeast of Nova Scotia later Sunday will allow some moisture to rotate down into our area Sunday night and Monday, with scattered rain and snow showers a good bet across New England beginning Sunday night and continuing through Monday as well. The upper- level trough may allow a few more rain and snow showers to fall across the Pine Tree State as it lingers across New England Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a gusty northwest wind diminishing to 5 to 10 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to lower 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the upper 30s north and 40s south.

Easter: Mostly to partly sunny, evening rain and snow showers possible, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 16 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow showers likely and high temps in the 40s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered rain showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to very low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

