Construction will soon take place in Bangor to install a new water main
It will be overnight work starting Monday, April 5th
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction to install a new water main will soon begin in a busy part of Bangor.
Night work starts Monday near the intersection of State and Hancock Streets.
It will take place from 6 PM to 6 AM.
State Street eastbound traffic will remain normal with a flagger in place when needed, while westbound traffic will be detoured onto Howard Street.
The Northern Light EMMC Emergency Room entrance will remain open during construction.
To see a full map of the detour plan, visit bangormaine.gov/stateandhancock.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.