Construction will soon take place in Bangor to install a new water main

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Construction to install a new water main will soon begin in a busy part of Bangor.

Night work starts Monday near the intersection of State and Hancock Streets.

It will take place from 6 PM to 6 AM.

State Street eastbound traffic will remain normal with a flagger in place when needed, while westbound traffic will be detoured onto Howard Street.

The Northern Light EMMC Emergency Room entrance will remain open during construction.

To see a full map of the detour plan, visit bangormaine.gov/stateandhancock.

