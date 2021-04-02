Advertisement

Bangor Mall Cinemas opens its doors to movie fans after three-month closure

After being closed for three months, Bangor Mall Cinemas is welcoming the public through their doors, again.
The movies are back in Bangor.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There are some movies you just have to see on the big screen.

Like Godzilla vs Kong.

Thankfully, the newly released epic battle will play out on movie screens in Bangor.

There as the first people walked through the doors of one theater that’s been closed for months.

Brenan Grant, said, “It’s great. Finally, to come back to the theaters.”

Rick Grant and his son Brenan were the first ones through the doors as Bangor Mall Cinemas opened Friday.

It’s been shut down since January.

Rick Grant, said, “We love coming to the movies together. My dad used to bring me here and now I love bringing him.”

They’re here to see Godzilla vs. Kong

It’s one that deserves to be seen on the silver screen - that’s why Connor McGraw is here.

“To watch Godzilla vs. Kong,” McGraw said.

General Manager Scott Warren, said, “We’re just ecstatic we are so happy to be up and we can’t wait to see our customers,”

For General Manager Scott Warren and his staff - this is the day they’ve been waiting for after the pandemic forced them to close.

“It’s been a long three months for us. But it’s just been part of the deal. We understand that, but we’ve worked really hard the last two weeks to get the place back in the same shape, we’ve always had it,” Warren said. He added, “Again we just can’t wait till we get back to some kind of normal thing.”

Playing videos, smelling the popcorn, and walking down the hall to see a movie feels about as close to normal as you can get right now at a place attached to countless memories for people of all ages.

Like for Grayson and his mom, Kayla Morrison.

“Today is his birthday. He’s turning four today, and so I thought I’d take him to the movies, for the first time, and it’s crazy. They’re actually opening today so he’s very excited,” Kayla Morrison said.

“What are you seeing?”

“Raya the Last Dragon. he’s been looking forward to that for quite a while, so we’re super excited to go to a movie theater again and actually get the experience birthday too,” Kayla Morrison said.

There are safety protocols in place so it won’t be like it used to be going to the movies but that’s not stopping these moviegoers from having a great time.

Seats are assigned ahead of time and each theater at half capacity.

Masks are required, too.

