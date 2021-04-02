Bangor library to open for in-person limited browsing opportunities

Library

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Adults in Bangor who want to pick out books in person at the public library - we’ve got some good news for you.

The library is opening up browsing for you next Monday the 12th with limited times.

“The library will have two browsing blocks each day from 10 am – 12 pm and 2 pm – 4 pm, allowing for cleaning in between the two browsing periods. Appointments will still be required for computer use, local history use, and children’s room use,” according to a press release from Bangor Public Library officials.

No appointment is needed.

Library officials say don’t forget your masks and you will be asked to stay socially distanced.

The library has loaned out more than 150,000 books since June.”

Ben Treat ”Loaning books is a big part of what we do. But, lending books isn’t everything right and and and so coming in and browsing to figure out what it is that you want to read and learning like identifying okay. Oh I know, I’ve read some stuff like by this author, what else do you have, you can find that in the catalog but browsing is there’s no comparison.”

You still need an appointment if you want to use local history, browse books in the children’s room, and use computers.

The library will still be doing their outdoor book pick-up as well.

“Outdoor service will continue to be available Monday-Saturday, 10 am-5 pm (and until 6 pm on Tuesdays).”

Treat says 98 Wake and Shake in the atrium will be opening for in-person dining on March 12th.

For more information on the Bangor Public Library visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call 947- 8336.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.