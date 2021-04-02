Advertisement

Bangor library to open for in-person limited browsing opportunities

The library is opening up browsing for you next Monday the 12th with limited times.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Library
Library

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Adults in Bangor who want to pick out books in person at the public library - we’ve got some good news for you.

The library is opening up browsing for you next Monday the 12th with limited times.

“The library will have two browsing blocks each day from 10 am – 12 pm and 2 pm – 4 pm, allowing for cleaning in between the two browsing periods. Appointments will still be required for computer use, local history use, and children’s room use,” according to a press release from Bangor Public Library officials.

No appointment is needed.

Library officials say don’t forget your masks and you will be asked to stay socially distanced.

The library has loaned out more than 150,000 books since June.”

Ben Treat ”Loaning books is a big part of what we do. But, lending books isn’t everything right and and and so coming in and browsing to figure out what it is that you want to read and learning like identifying okay. Oh I know, I’ve read some stuff like by this author, what else do you have, you can find that in the catalog but browsing is there’s no comparison.”

You still need an appointment if you want to use local history, browse books in the children’s room, and use computers.

The library will still be doing their outdoor book pick-up as well.

“Outdoor service will continue to be available Monday-Saturday, 10 am-5 pm (and until 6 pm on Tuesdays).”

Treat says 98 Wake and Shake in the atrium will be opening for in-person dining on March 12th.

For more information on the Bangor Public Library visit www.bangorpubliclibrary.org or call 947- 8336.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

The Augusta Fire Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cony High...
Augusta Fire Department administers vaccines at Cony High School clinic Saturday
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Today the Community in Belfast gathered at Delvino's Grill and Pasta House to offer him some...
‘Warriors for Jason Fundraiser’ benefits Swanville man who survived hit and run
The Dairy Port's signature sign, which hung proudly over the shop on it's big day.
Bucksport Dairy Port Holds Special Spring Scavenger Hunt
The roadside sign, advertising to potential customers.
Hermon Girl Scout Troop Hosts “Drive-Through” Cookie Sale