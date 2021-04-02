Advertisement

After one year pandemic delay, Searsport planning 175th birthday celebration

Now the plan, in year 176, is to go all out 4th of July weekend.
Big plans for this summer
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials in Searsport have big plans for this summer.

Last year, the town turned 175 years old, and there was a celebration planned.

Enter a pandemic and that all changed.

Now the plan, in year 176, is to go all out 4th of July weekend.

They’ll start on Friday the 2nd with concerts and food.

Saturday will have a parade and much more.

Then on Sunday night, they’ll have the biggest fireworks show Searsport has ever seen.

“Searsport is very proud of its history, and we have a long history of celebrating every 25 years for our birthday, and we want to make sure we don’t miss it this year,” said Town Manager James Gillway. “The pandemic is not going to knock us down. We are going to come back. We’re gonna do our best this year to put on a really nice show.”

Nothing is finalized yet, but there is planning underway to bring schooner races to the bay the following weekend.

