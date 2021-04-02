A local artist once again opening the doors to welcome customers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local artist is once again able to open the doors to welcome customers.

Today was the grand reopening of Newburgh Village Art Studio and Gallery which closed last winter and stayed closed due to the pandemic.

Artist Kate Giffin added an art gallery to her home.

She uses oil, acrylic, and water color in her paintings.

Most of her work is landscape paintings of areas in Maine and Nova Scotia.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, she was not able to exhibit her work anywhere.

”I love to paint, I love color, I love expression. It’s very relaxing for me. If I feel stressed or something, I decide to paint. That’s what helps me to relax,” said Artist, Kate Giffin.

She is open most days 11 am to 4 pm, otherwise the closed sign will be out front.

