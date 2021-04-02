Advertisement

A local artist once again opening the doors to welcome customers

Friday was the grand reopening of Newburgh Village Art Studio and Gallery
Friday was the grand reopening of Newburgh Village Art Studio and Gallery
Friday was the grand reopening of Newburgh Village Art Studio and Gallery(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local artist is once again able to open the doors to welcome customers.

Today was the grand reopening of Newburgh Village Art Studio and Gallery which closed last winter and stayed closed due to the pandemic.

Artist Kate Giffin added an art gallery to her home.

She uses oil, acrylic, and water color in her paintings.

Most of her work is landscape paintings of areas in Maine and Nova Scotia.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, she was not able to exhibit her work anywhere.

”I love to paint, I love color, I love expression. It’s very relaxing for me. If I feel stressed or something, I decide to paint. That’s what helps me to relax,” said Artist, Kate Giffin.

She is open most days 11 am to 4 pm, otherwise the closed sign will be out front.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

The Augusta Fire Department will be holding another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cony High...
Augusta Fire Department administers vaccines at Cony High School clinic Saturday
Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Today the Community in Belfast gathered at Delvino's Grill and Pasta House to offer him some...
‘Warriors for Jason Fundraiser’ benefits Swanville man who survived hit and run
The Dairy Port's signature sign, which hung proudly over the shop on it's big day.
Bucksport Dairy Port Holds Special Spring Scavenger Hunt
The roadside sign, advertising to potential customers.
Hermon Girl Scout Troop Hosts “Drive-Through” Cookie Sale