401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months

Only 40 of the cases are from Thursday, April 1.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting a significant increase of newly recorded coronavirus cases Friday with 401. But only 40 of them are from the day prior, April 1st.

The last time numbers were in the 400s was back on February 1st with 414 new cases.

The Maine CDC says the additional cases Friday include those as a result of an epidemiological review of positive test results received in the last 10 days. Nearly all of them are since March 28.

There is also one new death of a person in York County.

Maine’s death toll now at 744.

These latest numbers bring Maine’s total case count to 51,189.

Of those, 39,153 are confirmed.

20 patients are in critical care with 5 are on ventilators.

County COVID Stats
County COVID Stats(WABI)

Kennebec County with a huge jump- 47 newly recorded cases.

Penobscot County showing 28 new cases.

Somerset County shows 15. Hancock 12 and Waldo with 10 new cases.

Piscataquis County the only one not reporting an increase in cases.

