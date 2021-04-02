Advertisement

12-year-old Brewer boy’s hard work around community paying off

12-year-old Ryan Schultz says he really loves to help the community.
A 12-year-old boy in Brewer is looking out for his community.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a 12-year-old boy in Brewer who’s really keeping an eye on people who live there.

But to his surprise, his neighbors are noticing all of his hard work.

There is just something about Ryan Schultz.

Christine Schultz, Ryan’s mom, said, “He just wants to keep working and working and working. He just has always been that way since he was two.”

People seem to notice when they pass by his home on North Main Street in Brewer. Ryan is always outside doing something. No matter what season it is.

Ryan Schultz said, “Shoveling sidewalk, salting sidewalk, sweeping the sidewalk and raking.”

Ryan has been doing this for years.

Ryan Schultz added, “Just to take good care of the place.”

While Ryan has been working, he’s been helping neighbors without even asking. They have been watching.

“You got to admire work ethic like that especially the young man of his age,” Brewer resident, Kevin O’Connell, said.

Ryan’s kindness is so visible. Even people driving by have noticed Ryan - like Kevin O’Connell.

“They see him out there all the time, and he loves what he does. It’s just really admirable. The smile on a kid’s face, it’s a success,” O’Connell added.

Ryan was rewarded for a job well done.

“The Brewer City Council here is very much on board with anything that we can do that recognizes young men and women who, you know, contribute to the community,” Michele Daniels, Brewer City Mayor, explained.

“I enjoy having a basketball hoop, the basketball, and Brewer’s city coin in the great state of Maine,” Ryan Schultz explained.

All of this shows it’s not just a simple sweep or a day of yard work, but that Ryan was recognized for his big heart.

Some are ready for Ryan to work at their place when he’s older.

We’re told the Brewer Recreation Department wants to hire him.

Ryan still has a few years to go, but he says he’s looking at fixing roads or plowing.

