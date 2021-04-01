Advertisement

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and left at least one other person wounded.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 31st
Maine CDC reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Friends, family, and those in the TikTok community are coming together to honor and remember...
Fiancée of TikTok star Rochelle Hager remembers her: ‘She was always smiling’

Latest News

The reform bill, approved this session by the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, would...
Maine Legislature weighs changes to criminal defense system for the poor
Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
President Biden's infrastructure push
Searsport Man Sentenced for Attempting to Transfer Obscene Material to a Minor
Searsport man sentenced for trying to transfer obscene material to a minor
In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.,, speaks at the Conservative...
Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation