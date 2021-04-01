Searsport man sentenced for trying to transfer obscene material to a minor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Searsport man was sentenced today in federal court for attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.

Nicholas Norwood, 35, was in federal court in Bangor, Wednesday.

According to officials, Norwood was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison.

We’re told Norwood, formerly of Frankfort, used a mobile messaging service to send explicit photos to a federal agent posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Norwood pleaded guilty in November of 2019.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police investigated the case.

