Prosecutors: Maine man charged in Capitol riot left threatening phone messages for Rep. Pingree

The Capitol riot by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president has led to federal criminal charges against at least 175 people in 40 states, and that list now includes one person from Maine, Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, a York County resident, who made his initial court appearance Friday.(WMTW)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEBANON, Maine (WMTW) - A Lebanon man who is facing charges in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 is also accused of making threats toward Rep. Chellie Pingree.

According to court documents, prosecutors say Fitzsimons called Pingree’s Lebanon, Maine, field office three times in 2020, where he had an “aggressive and angry” tone.

Prosecutors say Fitzsimons called Pingree’s office on March 19, 2020, demanding the number for Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying he “wanted to start a war with China.” He then called again on Dec. 17, saying he was against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. He also said he was “coming for her,” referring to Pingree, prosecutors said.

Fitzsimons’ final call happened a day later, where he said the “Electoral College vote is corrupt and total garbage.”

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to detain Fitzsimons until his trial on the Capitol riot charges.

