People come together in Bangor for Transgender Day of Visibility.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - March 31st is Trans Day of Visibility.

It’s dedicated to celebrating transgender people and recognizing their accomplishments and challenges.

A group met at Norumbega Park in downtown Bangor before they walked the city streets.

We’re told they did this to bring awareness to transgender issues and to be seen.

A member of the Health Equity Alliance says it’s even more important to hold an event like this when anti-trans legislation has been proposed across the country.

Health Equity Alliance’s Sarah Haas, said, “Trans young people, trans adults are able to connect with each other and have a place where they belong and they are seen and loved that is my only goal for this event.”

Before the group walked around downtown Bangor, they made lanterns.

Organizers say they symbolize hope.

