Maine Legislature weighs changes to criminal defense system for the poor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The district attorney for Kennebec and Somerset counties, Meaghan Maloney, has held her office for eight years and insists her mission is not incarcerating criminals.

“My job is justice,” Maloney said in an interview outside her office in the state Capitol. “If everyone is not fairly represented, then we are not doing our job to be fair to everyone.”

Maloney is troubled that Maine is the only state in the U.S. without a public defender system – full-time criminal defense offices for the poor paid for with public funds – and instead relies on a network of private attorneys to fulfill the U.S. Constitution’s Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

“So, I’d be happy to be that place where we begin to make that change,” Maloney said. “Most of the defense attorneys in Maine are phenomenal, and most of the time I walk into court, and I know I have an equal partner on the other side, but when you don’t it’s very unsettling.”

Setting up a pilot public defender’s office is part of the reform package pushed by State Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos, an Independent from the town of Friendship.

Evangelos has been working on the issue since 2019 when a report by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Sixth Amendment Center found Maine’s system deficient.

Evangelos said, “We have to get up to speed with what’s happening in the rest of the country that’s using public defender offices. We have to pay our attorneys a fair wage to do a good job.”

The state pays private attorneys $60 an hour, including their expenses, to provide indigent legal services.

With an annual operating budget of around $18 million, the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has staff of four to finance and oversee 425 active attorneys who handle approximately 18,000 criminal cases a year, according to Interim Executive Director Justin Andrus. Financial screeners at courthouses around the state determine whether applicants qualify for indigent services.

“We need to establish a public defender office in each county,” Evangelos said. “We’re contributing to a terrible constitutional crisis.”

Lewiston criminal defense attorney Jim Howaniec disagrees with establishing public defender officers to replace the current system.

“It’s a system that’s worked very well. We believe in it very strongly.”

In a 35-year career, Howaniec has represented thousands of clients primarily in Androscoggin County. Three-quarters of his practice is public defender work.

Howaniec said, “Under the existing system we have very, very experienced lawyers who are not working for a lot of money. We get paid $60 an hour – that may sound like a lot of money, but when you factor in overhead, it’s a lot less than your average plumber carpenter, or a lot of other professionals.”

While opposing a total replacement of the current system, Howaniec agrees legislative reform should include raising their rate to $100 an hour.

Howaniec said the MCILS budget “is a drop in the bucket of an $8.4 billion biennial budget, and that money is dwarfed by the money that is spent on the prosecution side.”

He added, “Most legislators are really keen in being ‘tough on crime.’ Well, that’s great, if they want to be tough on crime, then they need to fund the resources so that we preserve basic constitutional rights of criminal defendants.”

Looming over the debate is the prospect of a class-action lawsuit against the state for allegedly providing inadequate resources for public defense.

“It’s not enough to simply assign lawyers, but the State has a responsibility to make sure that those lawyers can do a good job and that they are doing a good job,” said Zach Heiden, chief counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine.

The ACLU has brought successful suits prompting reforms in nine other states.

“There are also good reasons to think about public defenders for rural parts of the state, where there’s a real attorney shortage. Having a staffed office, where people could go work for a salary, where they’d have predictable benefits and a place to work,” Heiden said. “That could be very attractive.”

The reform bill, approved this session by the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, would boost the indigent legal services budget by 50%, allowing MCILS to raise defender pay, expand supervisory staff, and create that pilot office.

However, the full legislature adopted its biennial budget and adjourned yesterday without financing any new initiatives – not that proposed public defender’s office in Kennebec and Somerset counties nor any extra resources for indigent defense statewide, leaving reforms in limbo, at least until a special session convenes next month.

Evangelos said, “Let’s face it, we’re talking about poor people, and therefore, you know, we’re not willing to finance this because they’re not at the top of our list? But they’re at the top of my list.”

