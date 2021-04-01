Advertisement

Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Cool Today

By Chris Ewing
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring mainly dry and chilly weather to our area today with temps running a few to several degrees below normal as high temperatures hold in the mid to upper 30s north and lower to mid-40s south. High pressure will likely bring Maine a dry and seasonably cool Saturday. Easter Sunday looks mainly dry, with seasonable temperatures as highs range from the mid-40s to lower 50s.

An upper-level disturbance located over the Canadian Maritimes later Sunday may allow some moisture to rotate down into our area Sunday evening and Monday, with scattered rain and snow showers a good bet across New England beginning Easter evening and likely continuing through Monday as well. The upper- level trough may allow a few more rain and snow showers to fall across the Pine Tree State as it lingers across New England Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered mountain snow and rain showers, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Easter: Partly cloudy, with evening rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to very low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to standoff situation on Center Street in Brewer on Saturday
Man arrested after standoff with police in Brewer on Saturday
Maine CDC data as of 4-3-21
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 280 cases
Maine topping the 400-mark for newly recorded coronavirus cases for the first time since...
401 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine, highest one day increase in two months
Fire.
Woman dies in fire in Rangeley

Latest News

Mainly Clear Tonight, Increasing Clouds & Blustery Tomorrow
Mainly Clear Tonight, Increasing Clouds & Blustery Tomorrow
Mainly Clear Tonight, Increasing Clouds & Blustery Tomorrow
Mainly Clear Tonight, increasing Clouds Tomorrow
Mostly Sunny & Cool Today
Mostly Sunny & Cool Today
Mostly Sunny & Cool Today
Mostly Sunny & Cool Today
Fair, Diminishing Wind & Cold Tonight, Bright & Cool Saturday
Fair, Diminishing Wind & Cold Tonight, Bright & Cool Saturday