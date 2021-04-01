Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Cool Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will bring mainly dry and chilly weather to our area today with temps running a few to several degrees below normal as high temperatures hold in the mid to upper 30s north and lower to mid-40s south. High pressure will likely bring Maine a dry and seasonably cool Saturday. Easter Sunday looks mainly dry, with seasonable temperatures as highs range from the mid-40s to lower 50s.

An upper-level disturbance located over the Canadian Maritimes later Sunday may allow some moisture to rotate down into our area Sunday evening and Monday, with scattered rain and snow showers a good bet across New England beginning Easter evening and likely continuing through Monday as well. The upper- level trough may allow a few more rain and snow showers to fall across the Pine Tree State as it lingers across New England Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, scattered mountain snow and rain showers, with a northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Easter: Partly cloudy, with evening rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to very low 50s.

