YWCA of MDI starts ‘Small Dollar Donation” campaign

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mount Desert Island YWCA is launching a Small-Dollar Donor campaign for the month of April.

Donations given to the General Fund will be matched up to $1,500 by the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund.

The campaign kicks off Thursday.

The YWCA offers women of all ages programs that provide affordable accommodations, safe places for girls and women in crisis, and educational opportunities.

”People think unless they’re going to give a hundred, five hundred, or a thousand, then nobody really thinks that they’re important,” said YWCA Executive Director Jackie Davidson. “If you feel like you want to give, you should give. Even if it’s a dollar. It makes you feel good, and it really does make a difference.”

Donations can be made through their website at https://www.ywcamdi.org/.

