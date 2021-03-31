Advertisement

Winslow man pleads guilty to social security fraud in federal court

Curtis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,00.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A Winslow man pleaded guilty in a Bangor federal courtroom on Tuesday to Social Security Fraud.

We’re told 63-year-old Robert Curtis had received over $100,00 in benefits from three different government assistance programs since 2010.

The programs require recipients to report their work and income information.

Curtis had been working as a medication deliverer and was also awarded over 21,000 in a lawsuit while receiving the benefits.

We’re told he withheld this information from the Social Security Administration and Maine DHHS since 2010, and he denied this activity when asked.

He now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,00.

