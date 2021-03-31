UMaine softball sticking together like family through slow start, loving the chance to play

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine softball getting outdoors for practice early this year. But with no trip to the south, like many northern teams, the Black Bears are still behind their normal schedule. This year of course has not been a typical year.

“After last year, missing a season, and not knowing how this was going to be, just to try and make it a good positive experience for the girls,” says UMaine head coach Mike Coutts, “Maintain the team atmosphere and what you’re trying to improve has been important to us.”

“Put a lot of things in perspective for people,” says UMaine junior Kelby Drews, “and just made us very grateful to play the game.”

UMaine’s softball team has a family bond despite having players from all over the country.

“We are all just loving each other, sticking together and that’s been a big thing for us this season,” says Drews, “As long as we have each other, and we get to play softball, it’s a great day.”

For Florida’s Kelby Drews, the family atmosphere on the team is accompanied by her actual family.

“My parents did move up to Milo, Maine when I came up here,” says Drews, “So, family is close.”

From the beach to the great Maine woods.

“They are loving it,” says Drews, “They call it their little slice of heaven. So they think it’s awesome.”

Kelby and Maine split with Central Connecticut State over the weekend. Kelby homered in the win. She leads the team with 3.

“Being in game-like situations,” Kelby says, “it’s just gonna keep benefiting us. We are going to get the momentum going.”

The 2-8 Black Bears play two games at Holy Cross Wednesday.

“It takes a little bit of time and I don’t think we can rush it,” says Coutts, “We’ve got a just going take our bumps and bruises where we are. Just be ready when our conference starts.”

They head into Conference this weekend with 4 games at UMass Lowell.

“We are all just geared up and ready to go,” says Drews, “We are all just really happy to be together.”

