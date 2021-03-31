Advertisement

UMaine field hockey’s Walton named conference player of the week

Tallied 3 goals over the weekend
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine field hockey’s Chloe Walton is named America East player of the week for the first time in her career. Walton scored 3 goals this weekend in wins over Vermont and New Hampshire. Conference-leading Maine plays at Monmouth Friday and host Albany Sunday. No fans permitted still.

