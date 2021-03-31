T-Mobile says it will hire 300 new workers at Oakland call center

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - T-Mobile will hire 300 new workers at its call center in Oakland though employees are working remotely.

The company did not reveal how many people currently work at the call center.

But it did say the expansion of jobs is fueled by T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint last year.

The annual salary for those employees is 36-thousand dollars,

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and have a high school diploma or GED.

T-Mobile will host a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on Monday.

