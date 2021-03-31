Advertisement

Pilot organization opposed to requiring passengers to have vaccine passport

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HEBRON, Kentucky - (WAGM) -Proof you’ve received a Covid vaccine could be a requirement to fly in the future, but not all in the airline industry agree with the proposal.

Russ Leighton, Vice President of the Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations, says, unlike a passport that’s needed to travel to foreign countries, requiring proof of a Covid vaccine to fly interferes with one’s personal choice.

“We’ve talked a lot about that at CAPA. We are not interested in supporting the notion of mandatory vaccines. We feel that’s an individual choice. I will certainly be getting one. I think that should remain an individual choice, so, you know, I don’t mind the notion of a vaccine passport opening up some extra doors for you or maybe, you know, creating a situation where you don’t have to wear a mask, but I would not be in favor of excluding people who have valid reasons or are just unable to get the vaccine from - from normal life,” says Russ Leighton, Vice President of the Coalition of Airline Pilots Associations.

Leighton says it’s up to each individual to do what they feel is right for them. Airlines continue to follow safety protocols, including requiring the wearing of masks. He says as more people get vaccinated, the risks to all passengers will be greatly reduced.

