Periods of Rain Tonight & Thursday, Becoming a Wintry Mix Northwest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of high pressure well southeast of Maine and a cold front approaching New England from the west brought our region a mild southerly breeze today. The clouds continued to increase and thicken this afternoon as the front moved east in our direction.

The cold front approaching from the west combined with strong energy aloft moving through the Southeast is currently causing a new storm to develop over the Southeastern States. The storm will ride north along the cold front as it slowly crosses New England later tonight and tomorrow. The storm and frontal system will bring another round of steady and at times heavy rain to the Pine Tree State later tonight and part of tomorrow. The storm will likely bring 1 to 2″ of rainfall to much of the Pine Tree State as it slides through the New England. The combination of the heavy rain and melting mountain snow may cause some rivers and streams to overflow their banks, but widespread flooding seems unlikely at this time. With the potential for some of the area rivers and streams to overflow their banks the WABI TV5 Forecast Team has declared tomorrow a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned to the latest forecast from the WABI TV5 Weather Center for updates. A colder airmass will begin to sweep into Maine as the storm lifts to our northeast later tomorrow allowing the rain to change to snow during the afternoon hours, mainly across the higher elevations well north and west of the Bangor Region, with a coating to a few inches of wet snow likely accumulating from the Greenville and Millinocket Regions on north and west.

Approaching high pressure will bring mainly dry and chilly weather to our area Friday, with temps running a few to several degrees below normal as we end the workweek. High pressure will likely bring Maine a dry and seasonably cool Saturday. An upper-level disturbance located over the Canadian Maritimes on Easter may allow some moisture to rotate down into our area for later Sunday through Monday, with scattered rain and snow showers a good bet across New England beginning later in the day on Easter and likely continuing through part of Monday as well.

Tonight: Rain developing, becoming heavy at times late, with a southeast breeze between 7 and 15 mph and low temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Periods of rain, becoming a wintry mix west later in the day, with a southeast wind becoming northwest between 7 and 17 mph during the afternoon and high temps in the upper 30s west to lower 50s east.

Friday: partly cloudy, scattered mountain snow and rain showers, with a northwest breeze between 7 and 15 mph and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Easter: Partly cloudy, late day rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow showers possible and high temps in the 40s to near 50.

