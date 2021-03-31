Advertisement

Northern Light Health officials urge eligible Mainers to get vaccinated

Health officials continue to urge those eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine to do so.
Dr. Jarvis suggests if you have questions or concerns to reach out to a health care provider or...
Dr. Jarvis suggests if you have questions or concerns to reach out to a health care provider or any other credible sources about the vaccination.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Health officials continue to urge those eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine to do so.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says they have given out more than 122,000 doses so far with another busy day Wednesday.

He says Maine is doing a good job vaccinating people but seeing total COVID-19 cases creep upward is disheartening.

He says that’s especially since the state was trending in the right direction in the beginning of the month.

Jarvis says that means we aren’t out of the woods and won’t be anytime soon.

“If there’s one unfilled appointment that’s one too many. Again, we need to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible in order for us to get through this pandemic and get back to some sense of, of normalcy and so the only way that can happen is through vaccination efforts,” said Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis suggests if you have questions or concerns to reach out to a health care provider or any other credible sources about the vaccination.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing

Latest News

In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office...
Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall
They’re seeing some hesitancy in the latest group of Mainers to be eligible for the COVID-19...
Northern Light Health officials see some hesitancy to get vaccination in 50 to 59 age group
Maine’s correctional facilities begin vaccinating prisoners, inmates against COVID-19
Local prefect Josiane Chevalier, second right, and her aide watch French President Emmanuel...
France to close schools, ban domestic travel as virus surges