Northern Light Health officials urge eligible Mainers to get vaccinated

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Health officials continue to urge those eligible to get their coronavirus vaccine to do so.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says they have given out more than 122,000 doses so far with another busy day Wednesday.

He says Maine is doing a good job vaccinating people but seeing total COVID-19 cases creep upward is disheartening.

He says that’s especially since the state was trending in the right direction in the beginning of the month.

Jarvis says that means we aren’t out of the woods and won’t be anytime soon.

“If there’s one unfilled appointment that’s one too many. Again, we need to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible in order for us to get through this pandemic and get back to some sense of, of normalcy and so the only way that can happen is through vaccination efforts,” said Jarvis.

Dr. Jarvis suggests if you have questions or concerns to reach out to a health care provider or any other credible sources about the vaccination.

