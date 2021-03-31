Northern Light Health officials see some hesitancy to get vaccination in 50 to 59 age group

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Northern Light Health officials say they’re seeing some hesitancy in the latest group of Mainers to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. James Jarvis says this comes even as they are set to have a record setting day of 2,800 vaccinations at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

They still have open appointments.

Jarvis says they have done a tremendous job getting people vaccinated so far in the state, but they do seem to be seeing more hesitancy in the 50 to 59 age group than any other group.

Jarvis says most of that hesitancy comes from people having either concern about the vaccines being new or just fearful of vaccines in general.

He says that’s why it’s important to understand while these vaccines are new to fight this particular virus, these are not new technologies and have been used before.

He says the vaccines are proving to be safe and effective.

”Look around our state at our long term care facilities. Our nursing homes. Many of those individuals and their staff have been vaccinated and we have seen a significant decrease in the outbreaks there are outbreaks now are are occurring in our communities, particularly among younger people. And so it’s important that we all get vaccinated in order to limit that spread like we’ve seen in our long term care facilities,” said Jarvis during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

Jarvis says 100 million people worldwide have been vaccinated.

He suggests reaching out to a trusted medical official if you have questions.

