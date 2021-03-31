Mostly Cloudy & Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Wednesday will be a good day overall despite more cloudiness. Clouds associated with an approaching cold front will take over as the day progresses, giving us a mostly cloudy sky. The best chance for some breaks of sunshine will be this morning otherwise expect the clouds to prevail. Southerly flow ahead of the front will usher milder air into the region with highs reaching the 50s to near 60° this afternoon. Low pressure will be developing along the front over the Mid-Atlantic later today then move northward into New England tonight and Thursday. Rain is expected to spread into Maine tonight especially after midnight. The rain could be heavy at times too. Temperatures will remain mild tonight with most spots seeing lows in the low to mid-40s.

Rainfall forecast from Wednesday night through Thursday evening. (WABI)

Periods of rain will continue Thursday before winding down during the evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday as well. Rainfall totals will range from 1″-2.5″ by Thursday evening. This additional rainfall could lead to some minor flooding issues along some area rivers and streams as many are currently running high. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Friday looks drier as the storm moves to our east. Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will be over the region, keeping a chance for a few rain or snow showers in our forecast Friday mainly across the north. Otherwise look for variably cloudy skies and colder weather Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Easter Sunday looks good too with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly milder temperatures. Sunday’s highs will be in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs between 53°-61°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing especially after midnight. Rain could be heavy at times. Lows between 39°-47°. South/southeast 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Periods of rain. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 41°-51°. Variable wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Easter Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

