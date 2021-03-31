Advertisement

MaineDOT temporarily shuts down Rockland Ferry Terminal building after coronavirus case

Members of the traveling public can still board ferries in Rockland during the closure.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) -State transportation officials have closed the ferry terminal in Rockland after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Maine DOT says while the building is closed, members of the traveling public can still board ferries in Rockland.

They can pay fares once they get to the island terminals.

Officials say they found out the test results Wednesday morning and notified coworkers.

No members of the public have been identified as close contacts.

It’s expected the building will reopen Friday.

