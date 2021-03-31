Advertisement

Maine Forest Rangers battle wildfires Tuesday

Maine Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Otis and Trescott Township.
Wildfire in Trescott Township.
Wildfire in Trescott Township.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTIS/TRESCOTT TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) -Maine Forest Rangers were busy on Tuesday fighting wildfires.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Maine Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Otis.

It happened on the Beech Hill Pond Road.

Posted by Maine Forest Rangers on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

There was also a fire in Trescott Township off the Wilcox Road.

At around 4 Tuesday afternoon, it was about 23 acres.

At around 5 p.m. it was about 95 percent contained, according to officials.

Maine Forest Ranger Helitack arrives on scene in Trescott Twp. Ranger 945 drops the three Ranger Helitack personnel, then hooks up the 240 gallon Bambi bucket to join the fight. #MEfire

Posted by Maine Forest Rangers on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street

Latest News

Airport
Pilot organization opposed to requiring passengers to have vaccine passport
The group "Back to 5" waited for lawmakers to leave the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.
Families rally for the full reopening of schools in Augusta
Winslow man pleads guilty to Social Security Fraud.
Winslow man pleads guilty to social security fraud in federal court
Augusta man trying to find son
Augusta man looking for his son after taking genetic DNA test