Maine Forest Rangers battle wildfires Tuesday
Maine Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Otis and Trescott Township.
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTIS/TRESCOTT TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) -Maine Forest Rangers were busy on Tuesday fighting wildfires.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Maine Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Otis.
It happened on the Beech Hill Pond Road.
There was also a fire in Trescott Township off the Wilcox Road.
At around 4 Tuesday afternoon, it was about 23 acres.
At around 5 p.m. it was about 95 percent contained, according to officials.
