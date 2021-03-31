Maine Forest Rangers battle wildfires Tuesday

OTIS/TRESCOTT TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) -Maine Forest Rangers were busy on Tuesday fighting wildfires.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Maine Forest Rangers responded to a wildfire in Otis.

It happened on the Beech Hill Pond Road.

There was also a fire in Trescott Township off the Wilcox Road.

At around 4 Tuesday afternoon, it was about 23 acres.

At around 5 p.m. it was about 95 percent contained, according to officials.

Maine Forest Ranger Helitack arrives on scene in Trescott Twp. Ranger 945 drops the three Ranger Helitack personnel, then hooks up the 240 gallon Bambi bucket to join the fight. #MEfire Posted by Maine Forest Rangers on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

