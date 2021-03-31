Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is at a nearly two-month high
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 31st
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 254 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That pushes our average to more than 220 cases per day over the last week.

Maine’s seven-day average hasn’t been that high since early February.

Another five Mainers have died with the coronavirus, brining the death toll to 743. The deaths reported Wednesday come from Kennebec, Washington, Cumberland, York, and Oxford counties.

There have been 50,504 total cases in the state since the pandemic began. Of those, 38,711 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated March 31st
Kennebec County is reporting 32 new cases. Penobscot County has 27. Hancock County with nine.

After three-straight days of no new cases, Washington County reported an additional four Wednesday.

