Maine AmeriCorps holds 2021 Members Conference virtually

(WABI) - The annual AmeriCorps Member Conference was held virtually Monday. The conference provides an opportunity for people who have dedicated a year of service in Maine to learn from and connect with one another.

This year’s theme is “Coming Together to Make Maine Better,” representing efforts to help Maine overcome the challenges of the past year. Hundreds of AmeriCorps members in Maine dedicate their time addressing Maine’s education, conservation, public health, and public safety needs.

”I think there’s something about public service in AmeriCorps where you have difficult situations,” said the conference’s keynote speaker, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. “There are problems that arrive. You have to be creative, you have to problem solve. You have to not give up even when work is discouraging. You can serve and make a difference, and make Maine better.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit https://americorps.gov/.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.