Advertisement

Identities of the two men found dead in Farmington home released

The men were identified as 58 year old Donald Hunter and 55 year old Kevin Stanley
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The medical examiner office has conducted autoposies this morning on the two men found dead in a Farmington home.

The men were identified as 58 year old Donald Hunter and 55 year old Kevin Stanley.

The cause and manner of their deaths are pending additional testing by the medical examiner’s office.

Farmington Police, State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine DEA are all part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 31st
Maine CDC reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Wildfire in Trescott Township.
Maine Forest Rangers battle wildfires Tuesday
Airport
Pilot organization opposed to requiring passengers to have vaccine passport
The group "Back to 5" waited for lawmakers to leave the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.
Families rally for the full reopening of schools in Augusta