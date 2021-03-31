Identities of the two men found dead in Farmington home released

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The medical examiner office has conducted autoposies this morning on the two men found dead in a Farmington home.

The men were identified as 58 year old Donald Hunter and 55 year old Kevin Stanley.

The cause and manner of their deaths are pending additional testing by the medical examiner’s office.

Farmington Police, State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine DEA are all part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.