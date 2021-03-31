High 5: Stroud’s QB1 Inc. helping young locals learn to excel on the gridiron

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - in our NAPA Coastal Auto Parts High 5 segment this week we feature Ryan Stroud. A local football player turned coach trying to develop young quarterbacks and receivers in small Maine towns...

“We’re just going to do our best. It’s all about having fun right now,” said then Foxcroft quarterback Ryan Stroud in a 2009 interview.

Ryan Stroud was a Fitzpatrick Award semifinalist at Foxcroft Academy leading them to the state game his senior year in 2009 before making the team at UMaine.

“Ended up going there and playing from 2010 to 2013,” says QB1 Incorporated’s Ryan Stroud, “I ended up transferring to Husson.”

He became a wide receiver and was part of Husson’s ECFC champions which hosted the school’s first NCAA tournament game in 2014.

It led to playing pro in Germany.

“I ended up with a team called the Pforzheim Wilddogs. Lived in southwest Germany. Me and two other Americans basically got flown over there to play, coach, and do everything and we won a championship. We had a blast,” says Stroud, “I had a lot of experience I would have never thought possible if I hadn’t played at those places.”

It gained him experience on both sides of receptions. He has begun a private coaching job

teaching locals to become their area’s QB1.

“Tailored to help any small town athlete from the state of Maine to play at the next level,” says Stroud, “If they want to play professionally, Division-I, or even if they have Division-III aspirations just to help kids in small towns make it to the next level.”

Foxcroft’s Austin Seavey became his first client last year.

“From teaching us the game of football, to being a good life coach, and just instilling confidence in us,” says Foxcroft quarterback Austin Seavey, “We kinda started to break down my release so I had more time to work on it before the season starts. So we’ve been working on it for the last few months.”

Now Bucksport freshman Ayden Maguire has started to work with Stroud.

“It’s all the small stuff. Just trying to get us to know what we are doing all the time,” says Bucksport quarterback Ayden Maguire, “so when it comes game time, it’s there so we just automatically know what we are doing.”

They had a group of players putting in work in Bucksport on Sunday.

“I’ve been working with the two guys anyway, so why not get the two groups together, and have a session where we can actually throw with multiple which benefits both teams,” says Stroud, “Work together as a team the QB1 Incorporated team and get better together.”

All in hopes of making the pass more of a feature in small school football in the north.

“Reads, situational, educational things on the field, learning how to read things before the snap even happens,” says Stroud, “That is slowly working its way up to Maine in the southern Maine area, but maybe not so much in my neck of the woods. I am certainly familiar with those types of passing schemes and all that. So I am trying to change that absolutely.”

