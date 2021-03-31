Advertisement

Hampden man trying to trade paper clip up for a house

Right now, Seth Poplaski is fixing up a riding lawn mower to make his next trade.
Seth Poplaski trades love seat for riding lawn mower.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - What if you could turn a paper clip into a house? A Hampden man is on a quest to make it happen.

“Really what I’ve said is, look, this is what I’m trying to do, I don’t want to trade you for garbage, but if you actually need what I have and you have something that I could trade as well, let’s make a swap,” said Seth Poplaski.

It all started after watching a TED Talk by a Canadian man who traded a red paper clip all the way up for a house.

Hampden’s Seth Poplaski took a paper clip of his own and decided to give it a try.

“It just kind of happened one day. I was sitting and working from home. I was there. I saw the paper clip in front of me, and I said, let’s do this. Let’s try it,” said Poplaski.

From there, he traded for some Christmas lights and then a wine rack.

“From a wine rack, I went to a Scentsy warmer with some Scentsy melts that hadn’t been used. From there, I went from the Scentsy to a blender, from the blender to a mountain bike, from the mountain bike to a love seat, and the love seat to a lawn mower,” said Poplaski.

Right now, Poplaski is fixing up the lawn mower to make his next trade.

“Thus far, I’ve only spent four dollars on this entire project, and I guess you could argue that I maybe spent a tenth of a cent on the paper clip, but everything else has been a straight trade.”

Poplaski says there’s a lot of strategy involved in the barters, but he’s received an outpouring of support.

“The community has really kind of come around it. It’s funny to see just how much things have progressed over the last month,” said Poplaski.

As for the house, if he gets there, he has one idea of what he might do.

“If I’m doing a project, I like to see if I can give back to the community some way. I’d also be totally cool if I got a house to just give the keys to someone,” said Poplaski.

You can follow along on his journey by checking out his Facebook page “I’d Trade That.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

