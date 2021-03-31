Governor Mills signs biennial budget into law

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills Wednesday signed into law the two year budget approved by the legislature Tuesday night.

Democrats, who control both the house and senate, passed the 8.4 billion dollar budget without any republican votes.

The budget will take effect in 90 days, just in time for the start of the new fiscal year.

The governor released a statement Wednesday saying in part.:

“This will offer lawmakers of all parties the opportunity to build on and adjust the biennial budget based on the most up-to-date information and to make wise and prudent decisions on accelerating our state’s recovery from the pandemic.”

