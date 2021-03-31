Families rally for the full reopening of schools in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of parents and children rallied in Augusta Tuesday afternoon, urging state lawmakers to join their advocacy in calling for the full reopening of schools.

The event was organized by the newly formed group BackTo5 which has more than 3,000 members on Facebook.

“I think it is about putting a little bit more pressure on the CDC to remove the distancing guidelines. I mean, without that, our schools will not be full-time. So I think the biggest thing we’re looking for is to follow what other states have proven can work,” said Nick Begin, the group’s founder.

The rally comes one day after more than 50 state lawmakers signed onto a letter sent to the Maine Department of Education and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, calling on the agencies to roll back the 3-feet physical distancing requirement for students and allow districts to develop their own plans.

“For me, it’s really about why haven’t we made education an essential service? Why haven’t we approached it with that mindset,” said Margaret Kelsey, a parent from Peaks Island.

“We rely on the grownups to make the right decision and I think it’s time that they do,” said Reid Kelly, 9, a student at Auburn’s Saint Dominic Academy.

Kelly said he switched schools to receive more in-person instruction.

“I just felt like I wasn’t getting taught and enough but when I went to Saints, I felt like I was learning a lot and that’s what I want for other kids,” Kelly said.

The Maine Department of Education issued a statement on the letter Monday afternoon saying, in part, “we urge legislators to direct their concerns to the U.S. CDC for its public health experts to consider as they continue to take into account the latest science on keeping school communities safe.”

The Maine DOE also stated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance for schools, which further aligned it to what Maine has been doing since the beginning of the school year.

