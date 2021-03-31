Advertisement

Families rally for the full reopening of schools in Augusta

The event was organized by the newly formed group BackTo5 which has more than 3,000 members on Facebook.
The group "Back to 5" waited for lawmakers to leave the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.
The group "Back to 5" waited for lawmakers to leave the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of parents and children rallied in Augusta Tuesday afternoon, urging state lawmakers to join their advocacy in calling for the full reopening of schools.

The event was organized by the newly formed group BackTo5 which has more than 3,000 members on Facebook.

“I think it is about putting a little bit more pressure on the CDC to remove the distancing guidelines. I mean, without that, our schools will not be full-time. So I think the biggest thing we’re looking for is to follow what other states have proven can work,” said Nick Begin, the group’s founder.

The rally comes one day after more than 50 state lawmakers signed onto a letter sent to the Maine Department of Education and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, calling on the agencies to roll back the 3-feet physical distancing requirement for students and allow districts to develop their own plans.

“For me, it’s really about why haven’t we made education an essential service? Why haven’t we approached it with that mindset,” said Margaret Kelsey, a parent from Peaks Island.

“We rely on the grownups to make the right decision and I think it’s time that they do,” said Reid Kelly, 9, a student at Auburn’s Saint Dominic Academy.

Kelly said he switched schools to receive more in-person instruction.

“I just felt like I wasn’t getting taught and enough but when I went to Saints, I felt like I was learning a lot and that’s what I want for other kids,” Kelly said.

The Maine Department of Education issued a statement on the letter Monday afternoon saying, in part, “we urge legislators to direct their concerns to the U.S. CDC for its public health experts to consider as they continue to take into account the latest science on keeping school communities safe.”

The Maine DOE also stated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance for schools, which further aligned it to what Maine has been doing since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday

Latest News

Airport
Pilot organization opposed to requiring passengers to have vaccine passport
Winslow man pleads guilty to Social Security Fraud.
Winslow man pleads guilty to social security fraud in federal court
Augusta man trying to find son
Augusta man looking for his son after taking genetic DNA test
Couple married for over five decades reunite in each others arms for just the second time since...
Together again: Couple married for over 50 years safely reunite after being vaccinated