Customers get last taste of China Light in final week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area have been extremely sad to hear the news that one of their favorite restaurants is closing.

The news that China Light will soon be no more has kept them extremely busy.

The line was out the door at certain points Wednesday.

We spoke with a couple customers looking for that last meal before it was too late.

“This is the first Chinese food I have ever had in my life, was here when I was about 17 years old,” said Bangor resident Scott McDonald. “It was sweet and sour pork. I remember it when I was a kid.”

“It’s going to be something that’s lost, you know,” said Old Town’s Peter Baker. “We’re seeing it more and more, more and more restaurants are going, and a lot of these restaurants are staples in our town and they’re going. It’s to sad to see.”

China Light’s owners tell TV5 Saturday will be their last day.

