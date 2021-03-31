Advertisement

Customers get last taste of China Light in final week

China Light’s owners tell TV5 Saturday will be their last day.
Customers flock for final taste
Customers flock for final taste(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area have been extremely sad to hear the news that one of their favorite restaurants is closing.

The news that China Light will soon be no more has kept them extremely busy.

The line was out the door at certain points Wednesday.

We spoke with a couple customers looking for that last meal before it was too late.

“This is the first Chinese food I have ever had in my life, was here when I was about 17 years old,” said Bangor resident Scott McDonald. “It was sweet and sour pork. I remember it when I was a kid.”

“It’s going to be something that’s lost, you know,” said Old Town’s Peter Baker. “We’re seeing it more and more, more and more restaurants are going, and a lot of these restaurants are staples in our town and they’re going. It’s to sad to see.”

China Light’s owners tell TV5 Saturday will be their last day.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing

Latest News

A Waterville woman was killed in Farmington Monday when a falling tree branch crushed her car...
‘She was always smiling’: Waterville woman remembers fiancée killed in freak accident
Curran Village bringing in 1890's carousel.
Nearly 130 year old horse carousel is coming to an Orrington museum
Brewer boy gets a cone a day
Charlie’s Fund gets Brewer boy his daily ice cream
Brewer boy loves his daily cone
Charlie's Fund