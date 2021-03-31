Advertisement

Charlie’s Fund gets Brewer boy his daily ice cream

Popularity among fellow customers pays the bill.
Brewer boy gets a cone a day
Brewer boy gets a cone a day(Brian Sullivan)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being so popular in your community that every day, someone buys you an ice cream.

It sounds too good to be true.

But as TV5 found out Wednesday, it isn’t.

“We are getting Charlie’s ice cream,” said Katie Sproul, Charlie’s mom. “It’s a daily routine.”

“Hey Charlie,” said one Jimmie’s Ice Cream & Grill employee mid fist bump. “Good to see you, pal.”

“We see Charlie pull up every day, and we just grab that vanilla ice cream and put some Jimmies on it and get it right to him,” said Jimmie’s Courtney Roy.

Every day after school, Charlie and his mom come to Jimmie’s in Brewer for his ice cream.

“He gets in a car seat,” said Katie. “It’s ice cream, ice cream, I want ice cream!”

He is such a staple at the shop that other customers have started the Charlie Fund.

“Honestly, it’s everyone,” explained Roy. “We didn’t come up with it. People would message our Facebook page. They would call us and say, I want to pay for Charlie’s ice cream. We’re like, yeah, go ahead. We’ll just keep it going as long as it goes. We have a list going of how many ice creams are paid for so far. Some guy called the other day and wanted to pay for 10 of them.”

“I can’t believe the amount of people that have wanted to participate in this,” said Katie. “I feel very blessed, and he’s a very lucky little boy so many people love him.”

“It’s really awesome,” said Roy. “It brightens all of our days. We love seeing Charlie. We love that a little boy loves his ice cream.”

“It takes a village to raise a kid, and they are definitely helping with Charlie and his ice cream fix,” said Katie.

