Advertisement

Brookfield seeks to stop plan for sea-run salmon on Kennebec

The lawsuit by a subsidiary of Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable Partners seeks to stop the rulemaking process.
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The owner of four dams on the Kennebec River is suing to stop the governor’s plan that could imperil the dams.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is drafting stricter requirements for the dams with a goal of restoring populations of sea-run fish like endangered Atlantic salmon between Waterville and Skowhegan.

The lawsuit by a subsidiary of Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable Partners seeks to stop the rulemaking process.

It’s playing out as one of the dams is up for license renewal through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
The Penobscot County Sheriff says an inmate at the jail attacked a staff supervisor last night.
Penobscot County Jail inmate attacked, injured staffer Monday night
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
Two bodies found in Farmington home on High Street
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 31st
Maine CDC reports 254 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Wildfire in Trescott Township.
Maine Forest Rangers battle wildfires Tuesday
Airport
Pilot organization opposed to requiring passengers to have vaccine passport
The group "Back to 5" waited for lawmakers to leave the Augusta Civic Center on Tuesday.
Families rally for the full reopening of schools in Augusta