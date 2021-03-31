Brookfield seeks to stop plan for sea-run salmon on Kennebec

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The owner of four dams on the Kennebec River is suing to stop the governor’s plan that could imperil the dams.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources is drafting stricter requirements for the dams with a goal of restoring populations of sea-run fish like endangered Atlantic salmon between Waterville and Skowhegan.

The lawsuit by a subsidiary of Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable Partners seeks to stop the rulemaking process.

It’s playing out as one of the dams is up for license renewal through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

