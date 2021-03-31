Bangor boutique gets new owner

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular Bangor boutique is getting a new owner.

Starting April 1, Anitra LaRoche-Audet will take over Charlotte Lorraine’s Consignment Boutique on Perkins Street.

Betty McCarty has owned the shop for a decade and decided it was time for a change.

She’s planning on dipping her toes into real estate, while spending more time with family.

New owner, Anitra is a Bangor resident.

Here's to Betty (Betty on left and me, Anitra, on right) on her last day as owner of Charlotte Lorraine's and her... Posted by Charlotte Lorraine's Consignment Boutique on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

She, too has a love for fashion and has been selling clothing for more than a decade online.

Other than a name change, Anitra says she plans on keeping a lot things the same.

“I want to do the work of putting quality things on the rack so people can come in and it’s an easy and fun experience. That’s really my goal,” said new owner, Anita LaRoche-Audet.

“She’s actually the same age I was when I opened,” said McCarty. “She’s got all the same excitement. She’s going to do a great job. I wish her well. I believe all my customers, clients, and consigners will continue to come in and enjoy the beautiful boutique.”

The boutique is currently open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, Anitra says plans may be in the works to stay open later.

