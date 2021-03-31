Advertisement

Augusta man looking for his son after taking genetic DNA test

Andrew Moore, who also goes by Drew, is now looking for his son, Robert Mayer.
Augusta man trying to find son
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Augusta took a genetic DNA test because he was curious about his history.

His family sure got a surprise - finding out he has another son.

Andrew Moore, who also goes by Drew, is now looking for that son, Robert Mayer.

Moore says when he got his results from ancestry. com, it was totally unexpected not only to him but also to his wife and six-year-old son.

He says Mayer’s profile on that website isn’t filled out. Drew doesn’t know how old he is or where he lives.

Moore believes Mayer could have been conceived in Colorado or Illinois.

He sent him a message on ancestry.com months ago, but Mayer hasn’t seen it.

“I desperately want to make up for lost time. I want to get to know him. I want him to be a part of my family I want a relationship. I want to be there for him. I want to be part of his life,” Andrew Moore said.

“The minute he found out, he was so excited,” Genetic Genealogist Izzy Rohr, said. She added “his wife is so excited. It’s not the typical reaction. That’s also what makes this really special.”

Andrew has searched social media and had no luck.

He reached out to BirthParentFinder.com to get him answers.

Anyone who knows a Robert Mayer or has any information can email izzy@birthparentfinder.com.

