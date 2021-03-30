Advertisement

Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car

It happened just before 10 Monday morning.
The paper reports that the road was shut down for more than hours.
The paper reports that the road was shut down for more than hours.(WLUC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Farmington police say a woman was killed Monday morning when strong winds caused a tree branch to fall onto her moving car.

Police say the incident occurred along Knowlton Corner Road shortly before 10 a.m.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville died at the scene before responders arrived, according to police.

According to Farmington police, the strong winds sheared a large portion of pine tree, sending large branches onto the road as Hager’s passed underneath.

The largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof, police said.

The branches also pulled down power lines and a utility pole.

Knowlton Corner Road was closed for two hours as the scene was cleared and Central Maine Power crews repaired the down pole and lines.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman is dead after a man assaulted her on Short Sands beach in York Friday...
Medical Examiner rules that woman found on beach in York died from blunt force trauma to the head
Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Maine CDC data as of 3-28-21
Maine CDC reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine CDC data as of 3-27-21
Maine CDC reports 5 new COVID-19 related deaths, 214 cases
A 17-year old is facing charges including OUI after stealing a car and ramming into a Penobscot...
Teen facing charges after ramming car into Deputy Sheriff’s cruiser

Latest News

Zack and Mia Reinstein live stream original and classic children's songs from their living room...
Kindie Maine Musicians tune into technology to perform during pandemic
Logo of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America pictured at the...
Collins, King, Pingree urging DHS to make more H-2B visas available, boost tourism industry
The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce cuts the ribbon on its new home.
Ellsworth Area Chamber officially opens new home
University of Maine Symphonic Band
University of Maine music ensembles to perform in virtual tour