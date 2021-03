UMaine women’s hoops star Saar to graduate transfer, Traversi named coach at Army

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball star Dor Saar will use her final year of eligibility after all. Dor will pursue a graduate transfer. UMaine announced Saar will be entering the transfer portal this morning. The 1,000 point scorer set the program record for 3 pointers and finished 2nd in program history for career assists.

Former UMaine women’s basketball star Missy Traversi has been named head women’s basketball coach at Army. She most recently was head coach at Adelphi University going 83 and 37 there.

UMaine men’s hoops adding 7 foot 1 center transfer Chris Efretuei from Lousiana Monroe. He’s averaged 5 points and 4 boards over his two seasons there.

