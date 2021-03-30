UMaine Intermedia students combat COVID-19 with ‘Creativity’

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine Intermedia students are using creativity to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re creating and sharing art that promotes vaccines, while advocating for an equitable distribution.

“We like to think of ourselves as interdisciplinary,” said Dr. Susan Smith, director of UMaine’s Intermedia MFA. “This is a really great opportunity for them to connect art with science, art with activism. So, we began a series of projects in the fall inviting the students to create their own work.”

That effort continues this spring. Inspired by the “Free the Vaccine for COVID-19″ exhibit, on display now in Orono, about 20 students are taking part in a public awareness campaign. It’s called “Creativity vs. COVID.”

“It’s a range of video, and graphic design, text pieces,” explained Interdisciplinary Ph.D. Candidate and Intermedia MFA Graduate Assistant Anna Martin. “It’s a great variety of work, and very topical.”

“As artists, we have the potential to extend out into the community and do it in different ways,” said Dr. Smith. “Art affords an opportunity to reach and audience with maybe with humor or play, as well as just the facts.”

Finding those facts is an important piece of the “Creativity vs. COVID” campaign, as well as the class.

“We are a research campus,” Dr. Smith explained. “This Intermedia program is not just about making art, but really focus on some rigorous research. Through some of that research, we realized, I think it was about two weeks ago we did the last look at this, there were 100 counties that, at that point, were yet to receive their first dose. So, I think what’s also happened is all of us have realized our privilege through this.”

After learning remotely for most of the year, the project also serves as a way for students to reconnect with the greater community.

“It’s just been a great opportunity to connect the students with the community beyond campus,” Dr. Smith said. “So many times when you’re writing a paper, you’re creating a piece of art, you’re sharing with the class. This opportunity, as unfortunate as it is, also allows them to connect outside of campus with the community, and also feel like they’re doing something that can move us forward out of this. And I sense a feeling of achievement in all of the work they’re doing.

“Oftentimes as artists, our work lives in a gallery and may not reach as many people as hoped for or intended,” Martin said. “This is just a moment that just really illustrates how work can exist in lived time.”

On Friday, April 2nd, after sundown, the students will use projectors to display their work outside the New Balance Field House and Fogler Library. The physical exhibit will be on display at the IMRC Center until April 16th.

