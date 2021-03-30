Advertisement

Together again: Couple married for over 50 years safely reunite after being vaccinated

The pandemic threw a plot twist into Alan and Reita Klein’s nearly 52-year love story.
By Connor Clement
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Imagine being married for five decades, spending every day together, and then in an instant, everything changes.

Connor Clement introduces us to a couple who refused to give up on their love during this pandemic and have been reunited.

“The hurt in my heart, it goes on from day to day. It will not go away. It’s a longing,” said Alan Klein.

“We’ve had some interesting times in those 51 and a half years, but I got to admit that this last year has been one of the interesting ones,” said Reita Klein.

Alan, who is under care at the Westgate Center for Rehabilitation and Alzheimer’s Care in Bangor, was only allowed to visit his wife from a distance for the past year.

“It leaves you having something, but it also highlights what you don’t have,” added Reita Klein.

Tuesday, for just the second time since the pandemic began, the two were able to have a normal visit now that they both have been fully vaccinated.

“What’s it like for you to be here with your wife right now?”

“It’s wonderful. It’s very great,” said Alan Klein.

Reita says she hopes their story inspires others during such a tough time.

“We’re still looking forward. We’re not done get. We can go through. We got through the last bit, so we can get through this next bit,” said Reita Klein.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

