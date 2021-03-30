Advertisement

TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.(Phil Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — A motorist was talking on her cellphone to her future wife when powerful winds blew a tree limb onto her car and killed her, authorities said.

Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and was engaged to be married this fall.

“It happened really quick,” Brittanie Lynn Ritchie told the Morning Sentinel. “She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing.”

Hager was driving in Farmington when a storm that produced gusts topping 50 mph (80 kph) toppled the tree limb and killed her instantly, authorities said.

Hager was the sole occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, said Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles, who called the situation “tragic and unique.”

Hager and Ritchie were both popular on TikTok. Together, they had more than 400,000 followers. Ritchie posted a tearful tribute and said Hager “loved her TikTok fam.”

___

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Brittanie Lynn Ritchie’s first name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor restaurant closing after years.
Bangor’s China Light closing
Police say the largest branch landed on the driver’s side roof.
Waterville woman dies after tree branch falls on car in Farmington
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 29th
Maine surpasses 50,000 total COVID-19 cases with another 190 Monday
Latest coronavirus case statistics as released by Maine CDC
231 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 2 new deaths
High winds leave thousands of Mainers without power Monday

Latest News

President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving
Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Slain Colorado officer remembered for service to others
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, a worker completes an electric car ID.3 body...
Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake news release as a joke